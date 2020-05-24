COVID-19 precautions mean visitors won’t be able to share in the joy

Baby Selim Mohammed Elbasyamy Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Gloom of the coronavirus pandemic was shifted to joy on Sunday as parents welcome their newborns to the world on the first day of Eid.

New parents whose ‘Eid babies’ were born just after midnight and into the early hours said they felt blessed their child was born on such an auspicious day.

At Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi a baby boy weighing 2.9-kg was born a second after midnight. Baby Selim Mohamed Elbasyamy is in good health and brought immense joy to his parents, dad Mohammed Elbasyouny and mum Mai Youssef Awad.

“We are blessed to welcome our baby into the world on the first day of Eid Al Fitr,” said Mohammad, “We want to thank the staff for taking such good care of our family, and for making sure everyone is healthy and fine. We felt at home,” he added.

Jerry Charly and Stephy Thankachan welcomed a healthy 3.5-kg baby boy at 7.39am Image Credit: Supplied

At 7.39am Indian parents Jerry Charly and mother Stephy Thankachan welcomed a healthy 3.5-kg baby boy to the world at Zulekha Hospital in Sharjah. Mum Stephy Thankachan, who works as an Insurance coder, said she could not contain her excitement. “My son looks beautiful, we are so blessed he was born on such an auspicious day,” she said.

Dr. Betty John, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist who helped deliver the baby said, “We wish the baby boy a very healthy and happy future born on this auspicious day. Eid Mubarak to one and all.”

There were also joyous celebrations at NMC Hospital in Al Ain, as Emirati couple, mum Amna Saaed and dad Ali Al Jabri, welcomed the arrival of their baby girl.

Their daughter, who is yet to be named, was born at 4.23am and was welcomed by her one-year-old brother Diyab.

Emirati couple Amna Saaed and Ali Al Jabri welcome their daughter at 4.23am on the first day of Eid Image Credit: Supplied

“People all over the world are celebrating this auspicious day, but for us the happiness has just doubled as we welcome our new baby,” said Amna, a student of Science with majors in Special Needs at UAE University.

The baby’s doting father, Ali, who works for the Department of Economy, added: “By the grace of Allah, both the mother and baby are healthy and doing good post-delivery. This day will always be memorable for us.”

Ali said the family of the newborn had been anxious throughout the last trimester owing to the pandemic but they are now relieved and delighted.

He said the celebrations have been cut short, with no visits from the relatives due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere at the NMC Hospital, another Emirati couple was brimming with joy with the birth of their baby boy.

More good news is expected to come from the hospital as many mothers were in labour.

Dr. Brinda Lakshminarasimha, consultant - obstetrics and Gynecology at NMC Speciality Hospital Al Ain said, “We had additional responsibility to not only deliver the baby safely but also undertake mandatory precautions and care owing the COVID-19 pandemic. The new life as much as the lives of the new parents are precious to us and we laboured to ensure just that following the global best practices. Eid babies are very special to the families and the hospital staff alike and we are very happy to be part of this happiness journey.”

NMC said it is planning to welcome over two dozen EID babies in its global network of hospitals on May 24.

Shilpa Karumunderi welcomes a 2.9-kg baby girl Image Credit: Supplied