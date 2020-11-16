It will be a pleasant day in the UAE today, with overcast to partly cloudy skies in some areas. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology said that some eastern areas of the country might recieve scattered rainfall today.
A detailed weather map indicated that light rainfall is expected in coastal regions around Fujairah.
According to NCM's daily weather forecast: "Monday will see fair to partly cloudy skies and some low clouds will appear Eastward with a probability of light rain over eastern coast."
Meanwhile, temperatures in the country see a drop. Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 29-33°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-31°C, and 23-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime."
The weather bureau added that relative humidity across the country will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some western-coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 70-80 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 50 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.