Sharjah: Tenants in Sharjah can now digitally sign rent contracts and complete online all other formalities for moving in on a single platform, without the need to physically visit different government departments.

The announcement was made by the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO), the entity tasked with leading the digital transformation process in the emirate.

SDO launched the ‘Move-In Service’ under its Digital Sharjah (DS) platform to enable users to seamlessly move in without having to physically visit various offices to complete required formalities.

Introduced for the first time in Sharjah, the Move-In Service enables the landlord and tenant to sign and attest their rental contract digitally and to open the associated Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) account on a unified digital user interface.

Access the service

The new service, available now on the Digital Sharjah website and coming up soon on Digital Sharjah mobile application, covers all types of rental contracts and offers automatic document validation to facilitate the process of moving in. User authentication is achieved by integration with the UAE Pass, while landlords can also save their property details on the platform for re-leasing. The service also leverages its integration with the Real Estate Department for the validation of property ownership.

The new digital service also enables various stakeholders including Sharjah City Municipality and SEWA to review and take required and timely action to facilitate the user journey.

How it works

The “simple, easy-to-use” process starts with selecting the desired property for renting which can be done by the landlord, or a real estate agent providing a valid power of attorney.

Aimed at completing all formalities on the leasing contract agreement electronically, the collaborative nature of the platform allows the lessor to complete the basic details of the agreement and submit it through the platform for tenant review and digital signature.

The digitally signed contract is then sent and orchestrated by the platform with both SEWA and Sharjah City Municipality systems to verify and authorise the transaction.

Following this authorisation, the tenant pays the SEWA deposit amount and related Sharjah City Municipality fees in one transaction via integrating with the emirate unified payment gateway, Tahseel.

The tenant receives the digitally sealed contract as soon as the payment is done and an intimation is then sent to SEWA systems to connect the services.

Reshaping expectations

With the launch of the new Move-In Service, SDO’s Digital Sharjah platform has strengthened its vision of streamlining government services in line with Sharjah’s digital transformation strategy to provide better digital experiences for both users and stakeholders.