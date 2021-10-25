Ras Al Khaimah: Heavy vehicles have now been prohibited from entering main and internal roads and the suburbs in Ras Al Khaimah during peak times.
The Traffic and Patrol Department of the General Directorate of Central Operations of Ras Al Khaimah Police has set the times for trucks in two periods. The first period in the morning is 6:30am to 8:30.am. The second is from 1.30 pm to 3pm.
The timings aim to ease congestion, which is due to offices and schools closing at the same time and vehicles heading home together.
Exceptions
Police added that some vehicles belonging to service institutions have been excluded from the decision. Only those who have a permit from companies will be allowed to pass through internal roads and residential neighbourhoods.
The move aims to enhance the flow of traffic in emirate and achieve maximum traffic safety on the roads during peak times.