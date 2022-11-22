Dubai: Dubai Police launched ‘Our Children are Our Responsibility’ awareness campaign on World Chidlren’s Day (November 20), with over 100 children and their families marching to raise awareness on child rights.
Major General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said: “Dubai Police strongly believe in community responsibility and the importance of raising awareness. Therefore, we have introduced different channels of communication to help victims of abuse seek help and enable members of the public to report such violations directly and confidentially.”
He stressed Dubai Police have zero tolerance for abusers of children’s rights, adding: “The welfare of a child is a given priority, and above any consideration in all cases received by Dubai Police, this is per international and local laws, especially Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 Concerning Child Rights.”
Maj Gen Al Murr said all judicial authorities, police and security agencies, and civil society institutions in the UAE stand together to ensure the necessary preventive measures are taken to protect children’s rights.
Systematic plan
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Muhammad Al Matroushi, director of Child and Women Protection at the General Department of Human Rights, said: “A systematic plan has been drawn to delegate tasks and roles among concerned entities and partners, aimed at educating more people on children’s rights, as well as providing them with an environment where their safety is guaranteed.”
Fatima Al Beloushi, head of the Safety Ambassadors Council at Dubai Police, said they have been training students and children to become ambassadors of safety in their communities.
“Protecting children’s rights is a shared responsibility between all segments of the society including children themselves. We’re coordinating with schools and civil society associations to raise awareness about the cases of child abuse and negligence. Dubai Police is working tirelessly to set strategic plans and special programmes to support children and protect them against any harm or violence,” she added.