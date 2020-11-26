Ras Al Khaimah: The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah has flown the UAE flag on the world’s longest zip as part of its celebration of the country’s 49th National Day.
Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director General of RAK Public Services Department, said: “The initiative has been implemented to embody the values of love, loyalty and pride of the UAE and to emphasise the extent of love for this good land. It was also aimed at promoting a culture of belonging and loyalty in its best form because the flag is etched in the conscience and souls of the citizens and carries the value of pure love to raise the status of the UAE high.”
With a total length of 2,832 meters, Jebel Jais Flight has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest zip line. The record-breaking zip line runs through the mountains of Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain range, at a height of 1,680 metres above sea level at speed that reaches up to 120km/hr.