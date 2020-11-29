The Seeds of the Union show will be screened live at designated theatres across the country on December 2. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Professional footballers from across the country who are usually part of live events are instead getting set to enjoy National Day celebrations safely and will be tuning in to the live broadcast to mark the 49th UAE National Day celebrations.

“I am hugely proud to be an Emirati and National Day is a great opportunity for the whole country to come together and celebrate how fortunate we all are to live in such a wonderful country,” said Yahya Al Ghassani, the Al Wahda Club winger. “This year will obviously be a different experience — we often get together as a team and all join in the fun. But this year I look forward to spending time with my family and watching the celebrations on television and I urge everyone to do the same. I know a lot of the footballers will be doing the same and are really excited to see what happens,” he added.

Digitally-illuminated sculpture

Named ‘Seeds of the Union’, the official 49th National Day Celebrations will be a live production featuring a moving digitally-illuminated sculpture, surrounded by the sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.

Staged in Abu Dhabi, it will be broadcast live to millions in the UAE and beyond, ensuring people across all the seven emirates and even outside the UAE can unite in celebration from the safety of their homes.

Seeds of the Union has been designed by a team of talented Emiratis, along with London-based, award-winning artist and designer Es Devlin. Devlin is known for creating large-scale performative sculptures and environments that fuse music, language and light. She had conceptualised the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics and the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics She is also designing the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Live at the cinemas

For those who wish to watch the show safely, Seeds of the Union will also be screened for free at Vox Cinemas across the UAE on December 2. Those who visit the cinema for the show can be assured that all COVID-19 precautions will be followed for their safety.