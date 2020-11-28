Dubai: An overwhelming majority of people in Dubai trust the emirate’s police stations, according to a survey conducted by the Community Development Authority (CDA) and the Dubai Statistics Centre.
The survey showed that 98 per cent of Dubai residents are confident with their neighbouring police stations, a result significantly surpasses results recorded in key cities in Western Europe (84 per cent), Southeast Asia (83 per cent), and in the US and Canada (79 per cent).
Brigadier Abdullah Khadim bin Suroor Al Mesam, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station and Chairman of the Dubai Police Stations Board of Directors, said the results revealed by the survey of public confidence in police stations are a medal of honour for Dubai Police. “This is another proof that the happiness of society and their confidence in the service we offer, is what we have always sought. These results crown the joint efforts exerted by Dubai Police different police stations and departments,” Brig. Al Mesam said.