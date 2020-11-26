Sharjah: The Umm Al Quwain police on Thursday has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines and removal of traffic black points from December 2, 2020 till January 2.
Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al-Quwain Police, made the announcement on UAE 49th National Day. The decision excluded serious offences. The discount will include fines accumulated for offences committed before December 2.
Major General Al Mualla called on all members of the community and the owners of vehicles to benefit from this new decision, and to settle the payment of fines during this allotted period. Vehicles impounded in minor violations are also included in the decision.
He also urged motorists to avoid violating traffic rules, and to abide by regulations and laws that have been put in place to ensure their security and safety.