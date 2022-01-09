Abu Dhabi: Motorcycle stunt shows have begun under “Extreme Weekends” at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.
The shows will continue until January 30. Kicking off the series, four “world-renowned” bikers performed stunts on a track set near Emirates Fountain at the festival.
Extreme Weekends activities take place throughout the month of January with two daily shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, featuring some of the “most famous motorcyclists in the world” who will hold live performances and stunts.
Other attractions
The festival includes many zones and various cultural and recreational activities, including the Year of 50 Zone, Memories of a Nation Exhibition, Agricultural Oasis Exhibition, Al Forsan Sports Resort, Funfair City, Miracle Garden and Glow Garden, pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world, in addition to a series of folkloric, carnival and entertainment events, competitions and firework shows every Saturday at 10pm.