Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has started enforcing new reduced fees for 145 services and transactions through service centers including Tas’heel, Tadbeer, Tawafuq and Tawjeeh, it was announced on Wednesday.

The reductions cover 17 services with a cut of between 50 per cent and 94 per cent.

The reduced rates come as part of the implementation of a Cabinet decision on the service fees and fines levied by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The revised fee structure for issuing work permits is linked to a new classification system of companies based on the skill level and the diversity of their workers.

Exemptions continue

According to the decision, the ministry will continue to exempt companies from paying the work permit fee to employ an Emirati worker or a GCC national, as well as exempt fishing boat facilities from work permit fees.

Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that the new fees are part of the government’s policy to promote the incubator environment for investors and support entrepreneurship and employers by reducing the operational costs related to labour recruitment costs and boost the presence of Emiratis in private sector enterprises.

Al Hameli affirmed the importance of the decision in terms of enhancing the productivity of the labour market in the country by encouraging the private sector businesses to employ skilled workers who have expertise and competencies, in line with the objectives of the National Agenda 2021.

He pointed out that the new reduced fees will enhance the flexibility of the labour market. Moreover, the move is expected to meet the needs of private sector businesses for workers already in the country, and enable those who are sponsored by their families to invest their energies through working in the private sector.

At the same time, with the fee reductions, enterprises would have additional options to meet their operational needs.

Work permit fee slashed

According to the decree, the work permit fee for those who are sponsored by their families for different categories of businesses has been reduced from Dh200 to Dh100 — a 50 percent reduction.

What has changed?

In the second category, the cost of work permits in the following levels were:

(A) Dh500 for for skilled workers; Dh1,000 for semi-skilled workers

(B) Dh1,000 for skilled workers; Dh2,000 for low-skilled workers

(C) Dh1500 for skilled workers, Dh2,500 for low-skilled workers

(D) Dh2,000 for skilled workers; Dh3,000 for low-skilled workers.

Similar costs for skilled and low-skilled workers in third category businesses was Dh5,000, which means that the reduction rate for these businesses after this decision is 94 per cent.

Now, the reduced costs for different levels are as follows:

(A) Dh250

(B) Dh500

(C) Dh750

(D) Dh1,000.

Transfer fees, transfer of permits

According to the decision, the fee for the transfer permit and the move of skilled workers from one establishment to another establishment owned by the same owner or partner, as well as transfer fee and the move of skilled worker from one establishment to another, decreased by 50 percent.

The current fee for the first category is Dh75. In the second category costs are:

(A) Dh125

(B) Dh250

(C) Dh375 and

(D) Dh500.



The fee for the Category 3 establishments is now Dh1,250.

Other work permits

For the application fees of work permit for teenagers, temporary work permits, work permit for part-time, the training permit, the worker’s provisional permit were reduced by 50 per cent across different categories of establishments.

The decree also reduced the annual license fee for employment agencies, which were reduced by 50 per cent.