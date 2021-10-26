Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, has reviewed the new ‘Siyaj’ (Fence) system to detect any illegal shipments.
He reviewed the new system as part of his visit to Dubai Customs to review its efforts in securing border crossing points.
Siyaj uses artificial intelligence, rapid intervention teams that work around the clock, drones, and the K9 sniffing dog unit.
During his visit, Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.
Sheikh Mansoor was welcomed by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Director-General of Dubai Customs.
Local and federal coordination
Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the key strategic role played by Dubai Customs across all border crossing points, as well as the department’s efficient coordination with entities on a local and federal level to ensure the highest levels of security in the emirate and protection for members of the community.
Sheikh Mansoor stressed the importance of continuing to develop the technical and human capabilities of the department in order to keep pace with international developments in the field of customs inspection.
His tour included a visit to the department’s main operations room and the Hamriyah Port Customs Centre, as well as Al Khor Customs Centre and Deira Port, where he was briefed on Dubai Custom’s efforts to ensure the safety of the community through enhancing security at Dubai’s border crossings.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih briefed Sheikh Mansoor on Dubai Custom’s preparedness and the measures implemented to secure border crossing points and strengthen the emirate’s security. These include ensuring all customs centres are provided with the best inspection systems that are continuously developed and updated by customs inspectors.