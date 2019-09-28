Sharjah: An Afghani man on a tourist visa was killed when a huge pile of metallic car parts fell on him in Industrial Area 3 in Sharjah on Thursday.

A close relative of the victim N.M., 29, told Gulf News that he was loading the bulk of scrap material into a container when the accident occurred. He wasin the UAE on a visit visa and was taking the goods to his home country.

The police operation, which received a call from the accident spot, rushed a team officers along with forensic experts. The victim’s body was taken to the forensic laboratory. Sharjah Police have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances behind the incident

In another accident, also on Thursday, an 18-year-old Pakistani man killed after heavy items fell on him in a workshop in Industrial Area No.10.

The victim, identified as S.A., was pronounced dead before arrival at the hospital.