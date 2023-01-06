Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the UAE has topped the Middle East and Africa in terms of the number of approved medications containing novel active substances, and the speed at which drug regulatory dossiers are evaluated and approved.
This accomplishment was made possible by the ministry shortening the time needed to assess new medication dossiers, enabling it to approve 187 new medicines containing active ingredients throughout the study period.
The first study prepared by IQVIA, a world leader in using data, technology, advanced analytics, and expertise to help customers drive health care — and human health — included data for innovative medicines registered from 2010 to 2018.
The study focused on comparing the standards for registering and providing innovative medicines that contain new active substances. Meanwhile, the second report published by the company included drug marketing approval data for the period from 2018 to the first quarter of 2021.
Biological drugs
The UAE is usually one of the top three countries for quickly approving innovative medicines and treatments, including but not limited to genetic treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMAs) and vision loss. The MoHAP also approved innovative biological drugs for Alzheimer’s and diabetes that are only available in the USA and the UAE.
Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the health regulation at the MoHAP, said that the ministry is committed to expediting medication registration procedures to deliver effective treatments to patients and support the pharmaceutical sector.
He said the MoHAP is striving to enhance the drug regulation and control process and is therefore sparing no effort to bolster local and foreign pharmaceutical businesses operating in the UAE, adding that the ministry’s success in this field will only strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional leader in health care and medicine.