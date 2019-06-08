Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Wadha Ali Abdul Rahman Al Munir, the mother of Prime Minister Shaikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah. Shaikh Khalifa expressed sincere sympathies and solace, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in paradise. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to Shaikh Sabah. His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, also condoled the deaths in separate cables.