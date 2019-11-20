191120 burial
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, helps carry the body of his brother, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, after funeral prayers at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen. Image Credit: Twitter
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has performed the funeral prayer on the body of Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed at the Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined by Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Sheikhs, and a large crowd of people on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minster of Presidential Affairs carries his brother, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, out of the mosque after funeral prayers Image Credit: Twitter
Members of the UAE's royal families perform funeral prayers for Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed The First Mosque in Al Bateen Image Credit: Twitter
Sheikh Sultan died while undergoing treatment abroad on Monday. His body arrived in the UAE on Tuesday night.

Condolences will be received by the family on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, this will be held between after Asr and Maghrib prayers. On Thursday and Friday, the timings will be from 10am until noon prayers, and then after Asr and Maghrib prayers.