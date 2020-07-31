Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received the Emirati team behind the Hope Probe Mars Mission.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On this blessed day at Qasr Al Watan, and in the presence of my brother Mohammed Bin Zayed, we have received the Hope Probe team in appreciation and celebration of their efforts. Emiratis are the single most important investment in this country, and are the key driver of its growth. We build our hopes on their capabilities and take pride in their achievements.”
“After every painstaking work, there must be rest .. With every achievement, there must be celebration .. After every duty we carry out, we must rejoice .. Today, we are very proud of our people, their achievements and unequivocal will that knows nothing is impossible .. We are fully convinced that the next is better and greater.”