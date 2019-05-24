Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating him on his party general elections victory.

Similar greetings were dispatched to the Indian prime minister by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.