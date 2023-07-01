Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as sent a message of congratulations to Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, on the occasion of her country’s National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheih Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to Governor General Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the occasion.
Canada National Day falls on July 1.