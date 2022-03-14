Abu Dhabi: Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
The messages of sympathies were sent by their Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
The Saudi royal's funeral prayer will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr prayer on Monday.