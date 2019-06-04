Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated UAE servicemen who are in the line of duty outside the country, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, on Tuesday.

Through a live video link, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed expressed their pride and that of the UAE’s leadership at the honourable stand being demonstrated by Emirati soldiers who serve as a bulwark to safeguarding the nation and its achievements.

They paid a rich tribute to the nation’s unsung heroes in recognition of their heroism, steadfastness, devotion, bravery, sacrifice and courage.

“We pray to God Almighty to guide and protect our unsung heroes who sacrifice their lives and devote their time and efforts to defend the nation in all the lines of duty,” said Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed.