Question: I am six months pregnant and have worked in my company for one year. In my offer letter it says that I am not entitled to maternity leave because my company is under a media city authority, therefore usual labour laws are not applicble to me. My company is only allowing me to take one month off as was signed for by me in my offer letter, is this correct?

As per UAE Labour Law, Federal Law no:(8) of 1980, Article No.30, “A female worker shall be entitled to maternity leave with full pay for a period of 45 days, including the period preceding and the period following her confinement, on condition that she has been in her employer’s service for a continuous period of not less than one year. If she has not completed the aforesaid period of service, she shall be entitled to maternity leave with half pay. On the expiry of her maternity leave a female worker may be absent from her work without pay maximum period of 100 consecutive or non consecutive days if such absence is due to an illness preventing her from resuming her work and if the illness is confirm by a medical certificate issued by the medical service specified by the competent health authority or if the latter authority confirms that the illness was caused by the women’s work of confinement. The leave provided for in the preceding two paragraphs, shall not be deducted from other periods of leave”.

Therefore you are entitled to maternity leave even if your company is not under the Ministry of Labour, as the law applies to all.

Question: I’ve been renting my villa out to a tenant since 2014, however the five year contract is up in November. I informed him in September that I wouldn’t renew the contract because I want to demolish the villa and build a new one, but he is refusing to leave because he says he’s spent a lot of money on internal decoration. Do I have the right to evict him under Dubai law?

Law No.26 of 2007, Article no.25, paragraph No.2, states: “A landlord may demand eviction of the tenant upon expiry of the tenancy contract in the following cases; if development requirements in the Emirate require demolition and reconstruction of the property in accordance with government authorities instructions; if the property requires renovation or comprehensive maintenance which cannot be executed while the tenant is occupying the property, provided that a technical report attested by Dubai Municipality is to be submitted to this effect; if the landlord wishes to demolish the property for reconstruction or to add new constructions that prevent tenant from benefiting from the leased property, provided that necessary licenses are obtained; if the landlord wishes to recover the property for personal use or by his next kind of first degree.