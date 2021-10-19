Space Ventures Image Credit:

Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the launch of ‘Space Ventures’, a launchpad for start-ups in the space sector from the region and around the world.

The move enables businesses to collaborate with MBRSC on long-term projects, gain access to technology and support, and receive aid in communicating with regulatory agencies around the world in order to achieve long-term growth.

Space Ventures has partnered with the incubators and accelerators in the region to promote established as well as promising space start-ups.

The call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to focus on innovation for developing a knowledge-based economy has contributed to the realisation of Space Ventures, said MBRSC.

New market

The initiative by MBRSC aims to create a completely new market for space related companies in the UAE and the wider region.

From small companies with big ideas, to established entities with a desire to expand, Space Ventures is looking to build partnerships in the upstream, downstream areas of the space sector, including communications, data storage, satellite manufacture and launch, robotics, space hardware and software, among others.

Startups that partner with Space Ventures will need to be based in the UAE and will benefit from the country’s active and progressive space programme.

Expanding space sector

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director-General, MBRSC, said: “The UAE space sector is looking to further expand its horizon and create a new space economy landscape in the country through a self-sustaining space ecosystem. This is only possible through partnerships with ambitious companies focused on emerging trends in the upstream and downstream areas of the space sector as well as space exploration and sciences, which will add further impetus to the country’s space sector. MBRSC’s commitment towards space research and development has garnered the attention of the world, which in turn has inspired us to start the Space Ventures initiative.”

Mars 2117 Programme

Adnan AlRais, Programme Manager of Mars 2117, MBRSC, said: “We would like to leverage our advanced scientific and technological hub, to partner with and support start-ups that are looking to make an impact in the space sector. Space Ventures will help in establishing a strong and sustainable space ecosystem that will contribute to achieving the goals of the Mars 2117 Programme, which aims to establish human settlements on Mars by 2117, as well as other space programmes in the UAE. With niche focus areas in the space field, the Space Ventures initiative provides both MBRSC as well as private players to collaborate and capitalise on each other’s strengths and expertise.”