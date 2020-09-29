His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , launches Emirates Lunar Mission 'Rashid' on Tuesday. Image Credit:

Dubai: UAE launched the Emirates Lunar Mission with the introduction of its very own luner rover named ‘Rashid’ on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced on Twitter: “We have launched the Emirates Lunar Mission, a 100% Emirati-made lunar rover that will land on the surface of the moon by 2024 in areas not yet reached by previous exploration missions. We named the rover “Rashid” in honour of the man who sparked Dubai’s advancement.”

“The UAE will be the 4th country in the world to carry out moon exploration missions and the 1st in the Arab world. The lunar explorer will send data and images for the first time from new lunar regions that will be shared with local & international research centers,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Only three countries so far have successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon- USA, the former Soviet Union and China. India, Japan and Israel all attempted but failed to land a spacecraft on moon’s surface.

Back in July, the UAE launched Hope Probe, the first Arab interplanetary mission to Mars. The orbiter which will provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere is set to reach the Red Planet in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohammed announced that the UAE would will send the first Arab mission to the moon by 2024. He emphasised that the future strategies and programmes developed by the UAE in the space sector enhance its position in the club of pioneering countries in space exploration and development of international cooperation in this sector, as they support the knowledge-based economy and innovation and qualify a capable generation of national cadres who acquired knowledge and experience, and inspire generations of Arab youth in the region and increase their ambition, challenge and excellence in all fields.

The strategy also covers the UAE project to explore the moon and send the first Arab mission with national competencies by 2024, in addition to the ambitious Mars 2117 strategy that employs the latest human knowledge to explore outer space.

It also includes a satellite development programme to enhance the industry's expertise at the national level and sustain data provision by Emirati satellites, such as DubaiSat-4, KhalifaSat, and Mezn Sat.