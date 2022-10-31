ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the President of Kyrgyzstan and conveyed his hopes that the visit would constitute an important boost to relations between the two countries in various fields.

The meeting addressed various aspects of the UAE-Kyrgyz friendship and relations, and explored opportunities for further cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, tourism and other areas that would contribute to achieving the aspirations of both countries. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Sadyr Japarov also attended the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The two sides affirmed their common interest in developing bilateral relations, which have witnessed significant development and growth in recent years.

During the meeting, President Japarov announced plans to name a mountain peak in the Kyrgyz Republic after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in honour of his humanitarian values and contributions, and for his significant role in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan. President Japarov also announced that one of the public schools in Kyrgyzstan will also carry the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kyrgyz President for his generous gestures.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; Dr. Mohammed Matar al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments; and Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE non-resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.