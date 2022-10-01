Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the 19th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). The event is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until Sunday.
Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Staff Pilot Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Director of the Special Patrols Department in the Criminal Security Sector; Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX, and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company.
During the tour, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the latest initiatives launched by Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry and praised their efforts in incorporating equestrianism as a national heritage within the policing ecosystem.
He also visited a number of local, regional and international stands, where he reviewed the latest exhibits, products and technology solutions used to protect the environment and champion sustainable hunting practices.
This year’s edition is hosting 900 exhibitors from 59 countries, under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage...A Reborn Aspiration’.
ADIHEX is the largest exhibition of its kind in the MENA region. The 2022 edition, which is taking place over seven days, is expecting more than 105,000 visitors.