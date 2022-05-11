Dubai: The UAE Journalists Association has condemned the killing of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by the Israeli army today.
Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the association, called for protecting journalists and holding accountable those who assault or kill them while they are doing their job.
The association sent a cable of condolences to the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate in which it extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the syndicate, all journalists and media colleagues in Palestine, as well as to the family Abu Akleh.
In the cable, the association said Shireen was killed by Israeli army fire while she was honourably doing her job as a journalist, and covering Israel's storming of the refugee camp in Jenin.