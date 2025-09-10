GOLD/FOREX
UAE issues 1,800 Advertiser Permits for social media

New initiative to regulate social media advertising across the nation

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai; Over 1,800 Advertiser Permits have been issued by the UAE Media Council, a new initiative to regulate social media advertising across the nation. This was announced at the 14th International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah. The move aims to strengthen the UAE's position as a global advertising hub while attracting talent and protecting consumers from content that doesn't meet approved standards.

In response to the strong demand, the council has also launched the Advertiser Permit Guide 2025. This guide provides a clear framework for both individuals and companies, detailing the process for obtaining a permit, the entities authorised to issue them in each emirate, and the types of commercial activities that require one, such as e-commerce, marketing management, and advertising services.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, highlighted that this regulation is part of building a vibrant media environment that empowers creators and attracts investment. He noted that the high number of permits issued to applicants from 75 countries shows that the council is meeting the needs of the industry while ensuring safe and professional content for the public.

The guide, he added, encourages creators and companies to register, allowing them to benefit from the opportunities available in the UAE's advanced advertising sector. Permits are valid for one year for residents and citizens and are renewable. For visitors, a three-month permit is available and can be extended for up to six months.

