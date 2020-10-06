Berlin: The foreign ministers of UAE and Israel visited the Holocaust Memorial in central Berlin during their "historic" first meeting in the German capital on Tuesday.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi bumped elbows in line with measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, as they met face-to-face for the first time after their countries signed a US-brokered deal in mid-September to normalise relations.