An advisory from the consulate on Saturday read, “Advisory on Passport services for senior citizens and children. We are getting several cases where children below 12 years and senior citizens above 60 years of age are not able to submit their passport applications in BLS Khaleej Centre because of restrictions imposed by local authorities. It is advised that all such passport applications may be submitted in BLS Deira Centre located at Zeenah Building, opposite Deira City Centre, Dubai.”