Dubai: Dr Aman Puri, Indian Consul-General in Dubai, had a warm interaction over breakfast with Indian workers at M/s Amber Packaging Industries LLC in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday. The event was the sixth edition of the ‘Breakfast with Consul-General’ outreach programme.
“Continuing the outreach programme with Indian workforce in the UAE, CG Dr. Aman Puri urged workers to avail benefits of all consular and PBSK (Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra) services of the Consulate General of India (CGI),” the Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted.
Hard work and dedication
The top Indian diplomat took a tour of the factory and thanked the administration of M/s Amber Packaging Industries LLC RAK for taking good care of their workers. He also interacted with the workers and appreciated their hard work and dedication.
As part of his visit, Dr Puri also planted tree saplings at the company premises. Health checkups by Aster DM Healthcare were conducted for Indian blue collar workers as part of #breakfastwiththecg
Financial literacy
A session on financial literacy was conducted by Bank of Baroda and PBSK services were also organised as part of the ‘Breakfast with the CG’ initiative. The Indian Consulate appreciated its collaboration with Bank of Baroda, Aster DM Healthcare and Indian Blue Collar Workers Awareness Camps.