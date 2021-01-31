The UAE-India agreement covers the integration of radar network in both the countries and information-sharing and joint study on weather forecast. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and India will work together to forecast and warn of cyclones, tsunamis and sand and dust storms — thanks to a new agreement on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of atmospheric sciences in both the countries. The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology and India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences in India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, it was announced on Sunday.

The agreement covers the integration of radar network in both the countries, cooperation in forecasting tropical cyclones, exchanging satellite information, tsunami modelling and early warning. It also stipulates the integration of seismic network information, early warning of sand and dust storms, and exchange of expertise in scientific innovations, research and training.

The virtual meeting at NCM headquarters was attended by Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and president of the Asian Meteorological Union (AMU Regional Association II).

Dr Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Undersecretary, Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department, and Permanent Representative of India to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), attended from the Indian side.

Al Mandous, who is also a member of the Executive Council of WMO and chairman of the Meteorology and Climate Committee in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), noted that both parties can develop pioneering programmes and form expert groups to exchange messages and achieve further cooperation. He said that the foreign ministries of the UAE and India are welcoming this great step.

Al Mandous also highlighted WMO’s request regarding regional reform and the mobilisation of resources to effectively implement the Organisation’s strategy in the region.

He also expressed his hope that India would continue to provide assistance to members of Region II of AMU through its active global participation under the umbrella of Intergovernmental organisations such as the Thai model, providing WMO experts and fiduciary contributions.