It will be mostly sunny across the UAE today, along with "partly cloudy" weather in some areas of the country. "Low clouds will appear eastward by morning," according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
Partly cloudy weather is expected in areas around Fujairah, Jebel Jais and Al Ain.
Warm breeze in the day, is expected to carry dust across the country. "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas," said the weather bureau.
It will be a hot day with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 44 – 48°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 34-39°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 49.1°C.
Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 85-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM, it will be: " Humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Northern areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. "
Sea will be rough at times
The NCM also said: "The sea will be moderate to rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea."