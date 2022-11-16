Abu Dhabi / Dubai: As the country heads towards the cooler months, many residents are now making travel plans over the next long weekend, based on the country's unified holiday calendar.
UAE residents will enjoy the last long-weekend of 2022 as the nation marks Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyr's Day), which is observed on November 30 annually.
However, a public holiday for the same is given on December 1 (Thursday).
This will be followed by the National Day, which is observed on December 2 and 3 (Friday and Saturday).
As December 4 falls on a Sunday, a non-working day in the UAE's workweek, this allow residents to plan for short trips abroad or staycations within the county.