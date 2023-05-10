Abu Dhabi: A high-level meeting was held between legal and human resources authorities to coordinate on achieving swift justice in labour cases in Abu Dhabi.
Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), met Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, within the framework of discussing the ways to strengthen the strategic partnership aimed at developing services in relation to complaints and labour cases to ensure the achievement of fulfilment of rights of all parties promptly.
The meeting reviewed opportunities for cooperation between ADJD and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue development efforts and to consolidate the relations with the competent authorities.
Al Abri stressed that ADJD is keen to modernise mechanisms in the Labour Court, and adopt advanced practices to enhance the protection of labour rights in the various economic sectors, particularly with the UAE wise leadership’s attention to labourers as they are partners in production and development, in parallel with ensuring the interests of business owners.
The Undersecretary appreciated the cooperation with MoHRE, which contributed to facilitating the procedures in relation to referring labour disputes that cannot be resolved amicably to the specialised courts, and settling them quickly to fulfil rights and obtain dues, in accordance with the Labour Relations Regulation Act.