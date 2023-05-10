Dubai: Outstanding companies, workers and business service partners in the UAE will be awarded by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), after it announced the Emirates Labour Market Awards on Wednesday.
During a media briefing in Dubai on Wednesday, the date was announced for receiving nominations for the first edition of Emirates Labour Market award by Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
“The award has been approved by the UAE cabinet..." he said.
Al Awar added that the award would help build a comprehensive and strong economy and enhance the competitiveness of the labour market and the role of the government departments and to develop the laws and regulations of the Labour market that will create a welcoming environment for the business community.
More to follow...