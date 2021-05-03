A COVID-19 vaccination centre in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has recently shares its COVID-19 learning with seven other nations in recent talks between the UAE health minister and senior foreign officials.

AbdulRahman Al Owais AbdulRahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, discussed the UAE’s use of vaccines and testing, and its arrangements to ensure the safe supply of personal protective equipment and medication, to counter the pandemic and accelerate the recovery process. The minister also affirmed the UAE’s commitment towards strengthening international health partnerships, and towards employing innovative treatments.

Mutual cooperation

Among the first to meet with Al Owais was Jaan Reinhold, Estonian Ambassador to the UAE. The two sides discussed ways of fostering mutual cooperation in managing health data, as part of the World Health Organisation’s project and other global partners, to build a global and reliable vaccine management solution.

In another meeting, Al Owais discussed with Avni Arifi, Kosovo Ambassador to the UAE, means to enhance bilateral relations in the health care field.

Vaccination experience

Al Owais also received a phone call from Armindo Daniel Tiago, Minister of Health of Mozambique, during which the two sides agreed on the need to exchange experiences in COVID-19 vaccination. The Mozambican Minister expressed his country’s interest in learning about the UAE’s pioneering experience in curbing the spread of the pandemic, and its national vaccination program.

In his meeting with Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, Al Owais discussed bilateral cooperation in the health sector, highlighting the need to make the most of the latest health technology solutions.

Medical knowledge sharing

The UAE minister also met with Shaukat Ali Soudhan, Ambassador of Mauritius to the UAE, to discuss ways of developing the UAE-Mauritius relations, exchanging medical expertise, and enhancing mutual cooperation between health institutions in both countries.

And in discussions with Hussain Bajis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, the two officials discussed avenues for cooperation, especially with regard to limiting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bakhtiar Khaderovic Ibrahimov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE, was among those officials who met Al Owais. Both sides highlighted the importance of developing bilateral relations in health care, enhancing cooperation between medical institutions of both countries, and exchanging expertise to confront the pandemic.

Vaccine product

Al Owais also received Zvi Heifetz, Israel’s special envoy to the GCC. and the accompanying delegation. The meeting touched on ways of strengthening bilateral relations based on the UAE-Israel health cooperation agreement, which will boost cooperation between both countries especially in combating global pandemics, a data protection and personalised medicine. Both sides agreed on the need to exchange expertise in the field of vaccination, especially in light of the UAE’s production of the Hayat-Vax vaccine.

Leading experience

“The UAE is at the forefront of world countries in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the forward-looking vision of the UAE aiming to enhance national resilience, achieve business continuity, and advance the health care system. This can be brought by investing in experiences and building on the achievements that clearly demonstrate the state’s proactivity in the proper planning for the recovery phase, and capitalising on capabilities to preserve the gains,” Al Owais said.