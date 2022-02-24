Abu Dhabi: As part of the UAE Innovation Month 2022, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has highlighted the latest developments introduced to its WhatsApp services for issuing birth certificates, and its collaborative browsing service.
In a statement, MoHAP said these innovative services will enrich customer experience and facilitate smooth communication channels based on advanced systems. “This comes in line with our commitment to play a pivotal role in realising the digital government objectives,” MoHAP said.
The WhatsApp service relies on artificial intelligence to respond to customer inquiries effectively through a virtual assistant, allowing users to avail of the service easily and quickly. Through it, customers will now be able to receive birth certificates without the need to visit any of MoHAP customer service centres.
Highest levels of security and reliability
The service is also end-to-end encrypted within an authenticated WhatsApp account, meaning the highest levels of security and reliability is guaranteed, the MoHAP said.
On the other hand, the collaborative browsing service covers two of MoHAP’s priority services, including health-care professionals’ assessment and licensing of pharmaceutical facilities. It allows support teams to access customers’ screens so that they can effectively guide and direct the user to fill out forms correctly. The service also includes video calls and visual communication, instant chat, and file sharing.
‘Employing smart predictive techniques’
The annual Innovation Month allows MoHAP to highlight its latest services, which are designed to make residents’ lives easier, said Abdullah Ahli, acting assistant undersecretary for support services at the MoHAP.
“MoHAP is making every effort to keep pace with the latest technological developments, adopt latest artificial intelligence techniques, employ smart predictive techniques to analyse data and digitise government work,” Ahli said.