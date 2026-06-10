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UAE Games 2026 concludes with record participation of more than 1,000 athletes

International delegations boost cultural and sporting exchange at UAE Games

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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UAE Games 2026 concludes with record participation of more than 1,000 athletes

Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the UAE Games 2026 concluded in Abu Dhabi after several days of sports competitions and community activities that brought together more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities from across the UAE.

Organised by Special Olympics UAE, the event welcomed athletes representing clubs and centres nationwide, alongside international delegations, families, volunteers and partners.

The Games recorded the highest participation since their launch, further strengthening their role as a national platform for inclusion, empowerment and community engagement.

In the overall standings, Abu Dhabi Sports Club for People of Determination, part of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, finished first with 62 medals and placements. Al Thiqah Club for Disabled came second with 55 medals and placements, while Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services secured third place with 50 medals and placements.

The event also welcomed delegations from Special Olympics Morocco and Special Olympics Malta, adding an international dimension to the competitions and creating opportunities for cultural and sporting exchange among athletes.

Strong community support

The Games received strong support from families, volunteers and organisations from both the public and private sectors. Several partnership agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed during the event to support future Special Olympics UAE programmes and create more opportunities for athletes.

One of the key initiatives during the Games was the Healthy Athletes programme, which provided specialised health screenings and services focused on vision, oral health, foot care and overall wellbeing.

Officials said the programme reflects Special Olympics UAE’s commitment to supporting athletes both on and off the field.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said the success of the event highlights the growing strength of the Special Olympics movement in the country.

“The UAE Games have become a leading national platform that reflects the values of inclusion and community participation,” he said.

He added that the record participation of more than 1,000 athletes, together with the support of partners, families and volunteers, demonstrates the continued growth of the movement across the UAE.

Al Hashemi also welcomed the participation of delegations from Morocco and Malta, noting that their presence contributed to meaningful cultural and sporting exchanges among athletes.

Expanded sports programme

This year’s edition featured an expanded programme that included men’s basketball, women’s 3x3 basketball, seven-a-side football, badminton, powerlifting, bocce and bowling, in addition to the Motor Activity Training Programme (MATP).

The Games also featured several supporting initiatives, including the Young Athletes Programme, esports and Games of the Future experiences, and the Fit 5 fitness programme.

The event was supported by a number of strategic partners, including ADNOC, Aldar, AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee and Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa.

Officials said the success of the UAE Games 2026 reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and encouraging greater participation in sports and community life.

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