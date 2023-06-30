1. Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

UAE summons Swedish envoy to protest against govt permission to extremists burning Quran

2. Should UAE expats send money home? Here are the trends for July

Philippine peso to rise to 14.7, Indian rupee to rise to 22.1 vs. UAE dirham by July-end

3. What really led to shooting of French teenager Nahel?

Incident feeds complaints of police violence and racism in law enforcement agencies

4. UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank in July

5. NRI alert: No tax on foreign remittances of up to Rs700,000 in a year

The new tax would have also covered the sale of overseas tour packages

