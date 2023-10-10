Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) continues to play a vital role in enhancing school education in the UAE by generously donating 22,000 books to the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE).
These books will be distributed to the newly established Zayed Education Complexes as part of the ‘My Family is Reading’ initiative. The donation underscores MBRF’s unwavering commitment to bolstering the educational system and promoting a culture of reading and learning, particularly among the youth.
Aligned with MBRF’s overarching mission of advancing knowledge, empowering individuals, and enhancing skills through educational opportunities, this initiative seeks to provide sustainable support to educational institutions nationwide.
Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasised that the Foundation’s provision of 22,000 books to ESE aligns with the UAE’s dedication to nurturing knowledgeable generations. This commitment, he explained, is instrumental in the country’s societal growth and its preparedness to address global challenges.
Empowering young people
Bin Huwaireb further emphasized MBRF’s recognition of the importance of empowering young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for excellence and growth. In this context, the Foundation is resolute in its mission to promote education through a range of programs and activities aimed at enhancing cognitive capacities for both individuals and institutions.
He stressed MBRF’s ongoing commitment to supporting education in the country, considering it a cornerstone for community development and progress, with the belief that this initiative will be a significant boon to society.
Reading campaign
The ‘My Family is Reading’ campaign is a pivotal component of the UAE’s concerted efforts to promote literacy and knowledge. It seeks to cultivate a reading culture among family members, leading to personal and cognitive development for all.
The initiative also underscores the leadership’s dedication to achieving excellence in education and nurturing an educated generation by providing citizens access to a diverse array of advanced educational resources through the provision of books.
This initiative is part of the UAE’s comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving educational excellence and strengthening cooperation among relevant institutions and entities, with the ultimate goal of creating a brighter future for the nation’s upcoming generations. Additionally, it aims to reinforce the UAE’s global standing as a hub for education and innovation.