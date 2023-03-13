Sharjah: The 20th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Day Festival in Dibba Al-Hisn has kicked off.
Launching the festival, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, did the honours at the ribbon cutting ceremony in the presence of Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD).
The event was attended by Ahmed Abdullah bin Yarouf Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Dibba Al Hisn Municipal, members of the Municipal Council in the city of Dibba Al-Hisn, directors and employees of local and governmental departments, residents of the city and distinguished guests from various Emirates of the country.
The Al-Awayed Al-Harbiyya Ensemble, led by Emirati poet Mohammedi Al Shehhi, added to the festivities, highlighting a sense of national pride during the group’s outstanding presentation of traditional Emirati folk and heritage arts. The ensemble presented several original works, including ‘Al-Razif’ and ‘Al-Yola’ on serene rhythms that delighted the audience.
In the Yemeni session, attendees were introduced to Yemeni heritage literature, followed by several fascinating folklore stories from Romania that visually engaged the audience. Accompanying events also included a rowing competition that was held on the banks of Dibba Al-Hisn, as an ode to the city’s love of the sea and its historic source of livelihood, culture and nostalgia.
Moving away from the land and sea, the featival also hosted a paragliding event, showcasing the skilful art of pilots. The event ground also witnessed a spectacular show of purebred Arabian horses.