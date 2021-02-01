Humidity to hit 85 per cent, fog and mist expected tonight and on Tuesday morning

Dubai skyline Image Credit: Pixabay

Drivers in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and nothern emirates will have a relatively clear morning, as no fog is in sight today. However, slight to moderate fog is expected to cover some internal parts of Abu Dhabi till 10:00am, the National Center of Meteorology has warned.

The weather bureau also shared a map of areas that will be affected.

Fog was reported over the Al Wagan and Al Qua'a regions in Al Ain, early on Monday.

Today, the skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times.

While temperatures seem to be rising, the NCM has said that a slight drop in temperatures is expected today across the emirates, getting colder by night.

Temperature on Monday morning, around sunrise were recorded around 8-9 °C in mountainous regions, and 12-18 °C, in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah.



Maximum and minimum temperatures

Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas are expected to reach between 25-28°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-26°C, and between 15-19 °C in mountainous regions.

Minimum temperatures will reach as low as 9-13°C in the internal areas. In the coastal areas, temperature lows will be between 13-17°C, and 6-11°C in mountainous regions.

It will be a humid morning and relative humidity is expected to increase at night. According to the NCM, relative humidity in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, will hit a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.

High humidity will result in a chance of fog and mist formation on Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other parts of the UAE.

Residents can also expect "light to moderate winds" at 15-30km/h hitting 45km/h at times through the day, the NCM said.