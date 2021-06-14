A fire broke out in Hamriyah Free Zone on Monday that affected a diesel tank.
Sharjah Civil Defence teams controlled the blaze and no injuries or deaths were reported.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said the police operation room received a report on Monday at 7.39pm stating that there was a fire in one of the diesel tanks. Firefighters from Sharjah rushed to the scene.
Col. Al Naqbi said a minor accident occurred while filling the tank, causing the eruption.
The teams prevented the fire from spreading to other tanks and continued cooling operations until the risk of another fire had ended.
Teams from Ajman Civil Defence were also on the scene.