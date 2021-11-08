Umm Al Quwain: A 56-year-old Lebanese man was killed and his 20-year-old daughter seriously injured in a collision that took place between two vehicles on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road towards Umm Al Quwain on Saturday night, Umm Al Quwain Police said on Monday.
The girl was transferred to Khalifa Hospital for treatment, police added.
National Ambulances and specialised police patrols were rushed to the scene immediately and dealt with the accident quickly, as soon as Umm Al Quwain Traffic Department at the Central Operations Division of Umm Al Quwain Police received a report about the accident, said police.
Under influence of alcohol
A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle (an Arab) who caused the accident was driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command called upon motorists to always exercise caution while driving and wear a seat belt.