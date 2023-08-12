Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced it will continue accepting nomination applications for the Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labour Market until August 31.
The Ministry called on employers, businesspersons, and owners of companies and commercial establishments to submit applications for nominations for their establishments in the categories: establishments, workers, or business service partners.
The Award, organised by MoHRE, aims to recognise the efforts of the private sector establishments, honouring leading businesspersons and employees, and highlighting successful practices in the UAE labour market.
About the award
The Award is approved by the Council of Ministers and sponsored by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court. It aims to celebrate the efforts of pioneering private sector establishments, honour distinguished workers, and highlight successful practices in the fields of the labour market in all economic sectors in the country.
MoHRE began accepting applications for the first edition of the Award on June 1. The Award, which was approved by the UAE Cabinet in March, will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour.
The Award aims to enhance the UAE labour market’s competitiveness, improve its productivity and efficiency, recognise outstanding practices in the work environment, and protect and encourage the workers’ rights while advancing well-being and quality of life for the workforce across private sector establishments, the Ministry said.
Clear criteria
Previously, the Ministry had explained that the award is based on clear criteria that cover various vital aspects in the labour market, including employment, empowerment and attracting skilled labour, occupational health and safety, employment relationships and wages compliance, facilities and work environment, future-proofing, encouragement and motivation, achievement, creativity and innovation, continuous learning, and social responsibility.
3 categories
The award is subdivided into three main categories:
• Establishments Category, which acknowledges leading establishments in the labour market that have contributed to managing employment relationships exceptionally
• Workforce Category, which recognises the outstanding workforce that has served the UAE’s businesses and community
• Business Service Partners Category, which acknowledges companies that have helped develop the best-in-class labour market practices.