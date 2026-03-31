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UAE, Ethiopia strengthen strategic partnership, affirm commitment to regional security, stability

Ethiopia hails UAE role in safeguarding regional security and cooperation

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UAE, Ethiopia strengthen strategic partnership, affirm commitment to regional security, stability
WAM

ABU DHABI: Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), received on Monday Jamal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed strategic partnership relations between the UAE and Ethiopia, key regional developments, and the UAE’s efforts to protect security and enhance stability, guided by the visionary approach of the wise leadership.

Both parties emphasised the importance of political solutions to various crises and commended the efficiency of Emirati agencies and their advanced defensive capabilities in safeguarding national security and ensuring the safety of citizens, residents and visitors.

The Ethiopian Ambassador expressed his country's appreciation for the deep cooperation and partnership with the UAE, as well as its steadfast approach to supporting regional and international security and peace.

He further affirmed Ethiopia's full solidarity with the UAE against any threats to its sovereignty, security or territorial integrity.

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