Fujairah: A 20-year-old Emirati was killed after he lost control over his vehicle, which overturned and collided at high speed with a lamppost, splitting the vehicle in two on Saturday evening.
According to Fujairah Police the crash occurred on the main road of Dhadna area heading towards Dibba, Fujairah.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police, stated the accident occurred as a result of the excessive speed, the car collided with a lamppost, which led to its splitting into two halves. The driver died on the spot.
Immediately, traffic patrols moved to the scene and secured traffic to return to normal.
Colonel Al Dhanhani called on the motorists to adhere to safety requirements and to abide by the speed limit on the roads, stressing that excessive speed results in the inability to control the vehicle and leads to serious consequences.