Dubai: In recognition of Dr Anwar Gargash's dedication to serving the UAE, and his pioneering diplomatic efforts regionally and internationally, the Emirates Diplomatic Academy has been renamed the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.
The announcement was made through the official Twitter account of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. On Wednesday, Dr Gargash was also appointed as a diplomatic advisor to the President.
He served as the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs since 2008, and was replaced in the role by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday. Gargash also received the Order of the Union on Wednesday, awarded in recognition of his outstanding efforts and role in serving the nation.
"President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash with the Order of the Union in recognition of his role in bringing about major transformations in our foreign policy and achieving effective relationships with countries in the region and across the globe. Dr Anwar will continue serving the nation and he will always be held in high esteem for his services," Sheikh Mohammed added.
The Emirates Diplomatic Academy was set up in 2014 by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) to "educate, inform and qualify the UAE’s current and future diplomats and government leaders" who represent the UAE globally.