Fujairah: An eight-year-old Arab child died on Wednesday evening, after falling from the window of his parents’ apartment at a residential building in Fujairah.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, said the police Operations Room received a report at 6pm on Wednesday, saying a child had fallen from a building on Hamad Bin Abdullah Street.
Police patrol, along with paramedics, rushed to the site where the child was found to have fallen to the ground from the balcony of an apartment on the 12th floor. The child sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but died later.
Major General Al Kaabi said police were investigating the circumstances that led to the child’s death.